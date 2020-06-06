New Rumors Suggest Bloodborne PC Port is 100% Happening!

Since it’s release back in 2015, while Bloodborne is, without a doubt, one of the most beloved PS4 exclusives, one of the biggest questions surrounding the game is whether or not it would ever get ported over to the PC. In that regard, we see rumors on practically a monthly basis suggesting that it will or won’t happen.

Following a report via DSOGaming, however, it seems now that various independent sources have now just started getting a lot more categorical. Put simply, they’re all saying that a Bloodborne release on the PC is definitely happening!

For those just joining me, yes Bloodborne *will* be coming to PC, I've had it confirmed by a very trusted source, and I have a lot of faith in the company who's doing the port, you won't be disappointed. It genuinely is happening. pic.twitter.com/Gik2QA5J5q — SlothBorne (@CaseyExplosion) June 4, 2020

Bloodborne Heading to PC?

With several separate sources citing definitively that Bloodborne is heading to the PC, it seems a matter of mild curiosity that this should happen on, pretty much, the exact day that the PS5 ‘Future of Gaming’ event was supposed to be held. An event that, as you may recall, was postponed due to the current situation in America.

The main key question is, was Sony going to announce a new Bloodborne game at this event? Alternatively, were they going to confirm that the original game was being remastered for both the PS5 and PC? – The short version is we don’t know, but a lot of people seem to have inside knowledge that this long-awaited PC port is 100% on the way and that Sony was planning on revealing it at the showcase.

What Do We Think?

If I had a penny for every time I heard Bloodborne was coming to the PC, well, I’d probably have at least £5 in my account by this point. The point is, while a lot of these sources are all apparently (and independently from each other) singing from the same hymn sheet, we won’t know for certain until either From Software of Sony confirms it.

Are you allowed to get a little excited about this though? Well, while curbing extreme levels of hype, we think so! It’s not often that you see various source leaks all coming out with the same news at the exact same time. Bloodborne for the PC might really be happening!

What do you think?