New Shenmue 3 Gameplay Trailer Is Released

Shenmue 3

While we might have recently seen the release of HD remasters of the original two games in the Shenmue series, it shouldn’t be forgotten that a third game is still on the way.

Admittedly, the project has hit a few snags in recent months and has been subject to more than a few delays since it’s crowdfunding success. With the release of a new gameplay trailer, however, we are given a little teaser as to what to expect!

What Do We Know About It?

The game will act as an official 3rd and (likely) concluding chapter in the Shenmue story. It was essentially one of those projects driven by fans and borne out of the wish to see this happen.

Well, the good news is that it’s not too much longer to go until the release. We should, however, add the caveat that while the video released below is an official gameplay trailer, it may not necessarily be reflective of the final released quality.

When Is It Out?

Well, as above, the project as a whole has been subjected to various delays. You do, however, have to appreciate that this has taken a rather significant effort just to get made at all.

At the time of writing, however, Shenmue 3 is currently set to release on August 28th. Fingers crossed that it will have all been well worth the wait!

What do you think? Are you excited for this release? Have you played the original 2 games? – Let us know in the comments!