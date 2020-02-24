New Sony Controller Patent Hints at PSVR 2

I think it’s fair to say that when the PSVR launched, there was a strong level of curiosity as to how well the headset would perform. Fast forward a couple of years, however, and it has undoubtedly proven to be a huge success for the company with both fans and critics enjoying its features.

Following the issue of a new patent application from Sony, however, it seems that things might be set to change as a brand new controller has been revealed that, for all intents and purposes, looks to be for use with its virtual reality headset.

Sony Patent New Controller Hinting at PSVR 2

At the time of writing, it is unclear as to whether Sony plans to launch a completely new version of the PSVR headset. They are, after all, on the record to say that the PS5 will support the existing VR technology currently compatible with the PS4.

The patent application, however, suggests that Sony may be considering launching brand new hand controllers. Ones that offer users far more functionality in terms of movement, reaction, and precision.

The official patent application described the product as:

“This controller device is worn on the hand of a user and includes: a plurality of sensor units that detect the fingers of the user; and a sensor support part that supports the sensor units. The sensor support part supports the sensor units so that the distance between adjacent sensor units can be changed.”

What Do We Think?

While we suspect that Sony will keep the current PSVR headset design, it seems probable that with the launch of the PS5, they are going to want to look to update it sooner or later.

The controller may, therefore suggest that a brand new PSVR headset may be created. So, what about existing owners? Well, I wouldn’t be surprised if this patent is for the model to be sold separately. Specifically as an upgrade for owners of the existing hardware. That is, at least, the theory I’m currently running with!

You can, incidentally, check out the patent application for yourself via the link here!

What do you think? Do you own a PSVR headset? Would you like to see new and improved controllers for it? – Let us know in the comments!