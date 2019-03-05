New Steam Game Listing Sparks Fresh Censorship Debate

New Steam Game Reignited Censorship Issue

After seemingly wringing their hands for several years as to what to do regarding the matter of ‘adult gaming’ Valve finally decided that Steam would have a ‘within reasons’ everything goes policy. The decision took the company several years to make any firm stance on and ultimately was widely well-accepted within the community.

It seems, however, that in a report via Eurogamer, a new game to arrive on the platform is set to reignite the whole issue of what is ok.

What Game Is This?

I’m not going to specifically name the game and if you really want to know I’m sure you can find out. Essentially, however, the game places you in ‘story/visual novel’ style genre with you playing the main character who just happens to be a serial murderer/rapist. I can’t honestly comment on the game as I haven’t played it. It does, however, appear to be pretty terrible in what remits you could classify your standard ‘visual novel’ type game. In other words, it seems to be entirely basing itself on the hope that the reputation will drive sales.

It has, however, opened the doors to the argument about whether such games should be allowed on Steam.

What Do We Think?

Despite the game being slated for release in April, I’d be very surprised if it actually happens. While it might possibly adhere to Valve’s policy, sometimes exceptions have to be made. To me, this looks like a lazy cash-grab. One that is probably looking to cash-in in the extreme adult themes. Specifically, in the hope that consumers will overlook the clearly substandard production values. Being a realist, it’s a tactic that would probably work.

I do, however, think that if Valve did remove this game, you’d hear very few complaints.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

