New Team Sonic Racing Gameplay Trailer Is Released

Team Sonic Racing

Poor Sonic. Over the last 20 years he has been treated more than a little shoddily and it seems that Sega periodically decides to peddle him out in order to try and make us remember the good old games. This is, of course, with the exception of Sonic Mania which was a more than pleasant re-boot.

Team Sonic Racing, however, is certainly a more different beast. Acting as something of a sequel to 1997’s Sonic R (which was a much underrated game) so far all the information revealed has pointed to positive news.

To start with, Sumo Digital is working on the game. They are a more than solid studio. Additionally, from what has been released to date, the game is looking to be a very strong competitor to Nintendo’s Mario Kart 8.

To try and crank up the hype a little ahead of the release, Sega has just released a brand new gameplay trailer!

Key Features!

Team Sonic Racing is looking to provide a strong combination of fun team racing with a very strong ‘arcade’ style emphasis. Some of the games key features include;

Online multiplayer & local co-op modes (up to 12 players per race)

4 player split screen

Various offline / online race modes including Grand Prix Mode, Exhibition Mode, Time-Trial and Team Adventure Mode.

The inclusion of an ‘adventure mode’ does indicate that while this game will be fun with friends, there may still be plenty to do in the single player campaign.

Team Sonic Racing will release for PC, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC on May 21st!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!