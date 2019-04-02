New Team Sonic Racing Gameplay Trailer Is Released
Mike Sanders / 4 hours ago
Team Sonic Racing
Poor Sonic. Over the last 20
Team Sonic Racing, however, is certainly a more different beast. Acting as something of a sequel to 1997’s Sonic R (which was a much underrated game) so far all the information revealed has pointed to positive news.
To start with, Sumo Digital is working on the game. They are a more than
To try and crank up the hype a little ahead of the release, Sega has just released a brand new gameplay trailer!
Key Features!
Team Sonic Racing is looking to provide a strong combination of fun team racing with a very strong ‘arcade’ style emphasis. Some of the games key features include;
- Online multiplayer & local co-op modes (up to 12 players per race)
- 4 player split screen
- Various offline / online race modes including Grand Prix Mode, Exhibition Mode, Time-Trial and Team Adventure Mode.
The inclusion of an ‘adventure mode’ does indicate that while this game will be fun with friends, there may still be plenty to do in the single player campaign.
Team Sonic Racing will release for PC, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC on May 21st!
What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!