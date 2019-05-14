New Thermaltake Level 20 RGB Keyboard Has Razer Green Switches

Thermaltake and Razer Team-Up

Thermaltake is releasing a new variant of their Level 20 RGB gaming keyboard. This time, instead of using Cherry MX switches, they are utilizing Razer Green switches.

These special mechanical switches provide a tactile bump and have a distinct clicky sound of its own than Cherry’s MX solution. Moreover, it has a 1.9mm actuation point and has an 80 million keystroke lifetime per-switch.

The keyboard uses a floating keycap design with the base of the switches exposed. This makes clean up easy and for RGB LED lighting to shine through more. These switches are on a brushed aluminium plate, which has three-sided RGB LED illumination.

Using the Thermaltake iTake gaming engine, users can customize RGB lighting with 32 different color zone options for maximum personalization.

The Level 20 RGB also has a USB and audio pass through so users can connect their headsets. Moreover, the keyboard has an analog volume roller and media controls.

How Much is the Level 20 RGB Keyboard with Razer Switches?

This new Razer Green variant is now available via TTPremium for $129.99 USD. This is actually $10 less than the MSRP for the Cherry MX variant.

For more information or to purchase, visit the official Level 20 RGB Razer Green product page here.