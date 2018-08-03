ASUS, MSI And Gigabyte Reveal New Threadripper Boards

ASUS, MSI And Gigabyte Reveal Brand New X399 Motherboards

April this year saw the (mildly staggered) release of the new 2nd generation of AMD’s Ryzen platform processors. With pretty much of the range already released, there is only one real thing AMD is keeping us waiting over. Namely, the release of the 2nd generation of the Threadripper.

In fairness, this isn’t usual. When the 1st generation of Ryzen processors was released, the ultra-high performing Threadripper didn’t make an appearance until a new months later. Despite this though, in a report via Videocardz, ASUS, MSI and Gigabyte have already revealed their brand new X399 chipset motherboards specifically designed with the new AMD release in mind!

ASUS Zenith Extreme

ASUS already has their Zenith Extreme motherboard available and boy what a fantastic motherboard it is too! To accommodate the brand new Threadripper processors they have released a brand new cooling kit which comes with all the accessories necessary to ensure that everything will run as smooth as ever. Even if you decide to try overclocking the new WX-series range.

So, technically we are cheating a little here as this isn’t a new motherboard. It seems though that ASUS is going to try to improve on (near) perfection!

Gigabyte X399 Auros Extreme

This motherboard is quite possibly the most powerful motherboard Gigabyte has ever made. Features of this new motherboard include;

Eight reinforced memory slots

Four X PCI-Express X16 Slots

Three M.2 ports (each with a separate heat spread).

Three ethernet connections (one of which is 10GB capable)

10-Phase VRM CPU feed

MSI X399 Creation

In the product photograph, you may have noticed something that looks a little like a graphics card. Well, sorry to disappoint, but you’re not getting a free GPU with this motherboard. What it is, however, is equally as impressive. It is actually an M.2 adaptor which allows the motherboard to potentially hold up to 7 (SEVEN!) M.2 drives. That’s a lot of superfast storage!

More angled towards content creators, the key features include;

8 x SATA ports

Fifteen (yes, 15) x USB 3.1 Ports

Four x PCIe X16 slots.

When Can We Expect Threadripper To Release?

Despite these motherboards releasing in August, we’re not expecting the 2nd-generation Threadrippers to release until around September. Despite that though, with these fantastic motherboards in place, we’re all well set for it!

Bring it on AMD!

What do you think? Impressed with the new motherboard designs? Which would you pick from the three? – Let us know in the comments!