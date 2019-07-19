New Top Gun Maverick & IT Part 2 Trailers Released

In terms of upcoming cinematic releases, there are currently a number of films that have a lot of anticipation surrounding them. It is, however, perhaps something of a coincidence that two of the most anticipated upcoming releases (Top Gun Maverick & IT Part 2) have ties to similar points in the mid to late 80s when the original ‘films’ released. Are these films being made for the 30-40 somethings amongst us who grew up with this stuff?… Probably, but I’m not complaining!

Well, with both ‘sequels’ on the way, we have some great news for film lovers! Brand new trailers have been released for Top Gun Maverick and IT Part 2!

Top Gun Maverick Trailer

Top Gun Maverick was a film that no one was really expecting. I mean, a sequel to a film originally made over 20 years ago? One that didn’t leave us feeling like a follow-up was needed?

Well, despite some reservations (specifically to whether it can tap into that 80s nostalgia) the brand new trailer is out and, I must admit, I’ve got the need… the need for speed! (Sorry/not sorry).

Top Gun Maverick is set for release in Summer 2020.

IT Part 2

I’ve got to admit that on a personal level, I’m far more excited for the release of IT Part 2 than Top Gun. The 1st part, released in 2017, was excellent and I think many would agree, IT surpassed the ‘made for TV’ original without bulldozing over it either.

Unlike the teaser trailer released earlier this year, this new one gives us a lot more details. Yes I know, if you’ve seen the original or read the book (which you should by the way because it’s excellent) you’ll have a pretty solid idea of what’s coming. That is doing absolutely nothing to quell my enthusiasm though! Rest assured, when this comes out, I’ll have my ticket ready!

IT Part 2 will release on September 6th.

What Do We Think of the Trailers?

I daresay that (like us here at eTeknix) you’ll probably be more excited for one of these films than the other. It is, however, hard to deny that in terms of trailers, these are both pretty excellent. The hype is building up and, based on these, it looks entirely justified!

If you are, however, looking for something a little more sedate, then a trailer for Cats (yes, the musical) was also released. Miiiiiiddddnight… all alone on the paveeeement!

What do you think? Are you impressed with the trailers? Which film are you more looking forward to seeing? (You can, in addition, say Cats if you like. We won’t judge you here!) – Let us know in the comments!