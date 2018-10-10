New Trailer Released For Tokyo Ghoul Game

Last July it came to our attention that Bandai Namco was turning their gaming attention to the Toyko Ghoul franchise. In fairness, while the announcement was pleasantly surprising, it did make a lot of sense. For example, practically all of the ‘Japanese’ themed games in recent years have come from Bandai Namco. In addition, with the number of games, they currently have under development (which could be as many as 10) what’s one more onto the pile?

While the news since has been a little quiet, Bandai Namco has given us a little reminder that they are still making the game. As such, they have released a brand new trailer for the game and, I must admit, it looks pretty awesome!

What Is Tokyo Ghoul?

Tokyo Ghoul: re:Call To Exist is an upcoming game based on the highly popular anime/manga. The anime, in particular, has been one of those few (similar to Attack on Titan) that has really broken out in the West over the last couple of years. As such, a game based on the franchise is going to garner a lot of interest from many people.

When Is It Out?

Well, that’s a bit hard to say at the moment. While we do know that it’s planned for the PS4 and PC, Bandai Namco has still not indicated an exact release date. It’s even difficult to speculate as the game only only announced in July 2018 and so far we’ve had precious little to give even an educated guess. I would perhaps suggest early-mid 2019, but this could easily be the latter half of the year.

Either way though, in terms of the new video, so far so good!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!