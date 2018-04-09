New Trailer for ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Released

New Action-Packed Trailer for Solo

A fresh new trailer for Solo: A Star Wars story has been released by Disney just a few minutes ago. Solo is of course, the stand-alone movie featuring the adventures of a young Han Solo. He is joined by familiar faces like Chewbacca and Lando Calrissian, as well as Solo’s Millennium Falcon. Disney promises the prequel-of-sorts to be a high-octane adventure movie, deserving of the franchise’ dashing rogue. The new trailer definitely shows more of that action, including a shoot out on top of a moving train.

Who is in this Movie Anyway?

Obviously Harrison Ford is simply too old to reprise his role these days. In fact, he wanted the character killed off the franchise in the new trilogy. So Alden Ehrenreich from Hail, Caesar plays the title role. Donald Glover of Community and Atlanta plays a young Lando Calrissian. Woody Harrelson (Hunger Games) is also in the movie, playing the role of Beckett, a mentor to Han Solo. Emilia Clarke from Game of Thrones, Thandie Newton from Westworld and Paul Bettany from The Avengers also star in the film. Directorial duties fall on Ron Howard’s shoulders, after the firing of Chris Miller and Phil Lord.

When is the Premier for Solo: A Star Wars Story?

The standalone Han Solo movie will premiere on May 27.