New UK Drone Regulations Come Into Effect On March 13th

New UK Drone Regulations!

You may recall earlier this year that a rather serious incident occurred at a UK airport. Various people reported sighting a drone within exceptionally close proximity to the airport and this caused a total shutdown for around 12 hours.

While current UK regulations did restrict flying around such places, it clearly seems that some didn’t get the message. As such, last month it was revealed that the Government was planning further (and greater) flying restrictions.

Well, in a report via The Verge, if you are a keen drone pilot in the UK, you best know what these new regulations are as they will be coming into effect on March 13th.

Extended No-Fly Zones!

The main crux of the new regulations are entirely based on how close you can fly to an airport. Under current (and shortly former) guidelines, you were restricted to no closer than 0.6 miles.

The new regulations will, however, extend this to 3 miles! In addition, after this November, any owners of a drone heavier than 250 grams will be required to both register it and take an online test.

Penalties!

Any one found to be breaking these new regulations will be subject to a £1,000 and possibly something far more significant if they get really stupid around airports.

It is, of course, sad that a few morons have seemingly spoiled this fun hobby for many. Such is, however, the case with many things!

What do you think? Are these new regulations sensible? – Let us know in the comments!