New Website Uses AI to Turn Selfies Into Classical Portraits

There is currently something of a trend in mobile apps for a program that can artificially age your selfies to see what time (may) have in store for you. In my case, a baseball bat to the face it seems. A new website, however, is offering you a more artistic alternative.

Using over 40,000 AI algorithms based on research taken from classical artists, AI Portrait ARS will look to turn your selfie into a work of art. That is, at least, the theory.

AI Algorithm Turns A Selfie Into A Work of Art

The AI has been designed utilising some of the key features identified from over 45,000 recognised works of art. From that, with you supplying the picture, it will attempt to deduce what you may look like if you were hung on the wall of the Louvre.

Not satisfied with the original results, I decided to use a bit of creativity. I, therefore, aged myself and then used that picture to see what I’d look like as a work of art. I must say, I prefer the ‘painting’ to the prediction.

My own results – Aged first, immortalised later.

Where Can I Try It Out?

The program is currently only available by website, but there is good news. Firstly, it’s entirely free to use and, secondly, it will not ‘share’ the original image you supply. The only aspect that may get publically posted is the ‘after’ result.

It does appear to be struggling a little with traffic at the moment, but if you want to try this out you can visit the website via the link here!

Just remember to send us a copy of your artistic representation in the comments!