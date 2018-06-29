Windows 10 To Add Power Consumption Tab To Task Manager

Windows 10 To Add New Power Consumption Tab To Task Manager

It’s hard to believe, but next month marks the 3rd birthday of Windows 10. Yes, despite it landing like a wrecking ball and practically forcing us all at gunpoint to upgrade, Windows 10 is nearly 3 years old. With Microsoft having no operating system (that we are aware of) in the works, it seems that like it or not, Windows 10 is here to stay.

Like It Or Not…

Despite your opinions on it, that doesn’t mean to say that Microsoft is lazy with it. If anything, since it’s launch we have seen a number of very impressive updates and patches providing users with more and more functions and features. A new planned addition though is certainly going to be interesting.

In a report via TechPowerUp, an upcoming update will add a ‘power usage trend’ to the task manager bar. This will effectively tell users which programs/applications are using the most power on their system.

Sounds Good, But Whats The Point?

In terms of a desktop PC, this information isn’t really going to be any more than an interesting fact. For laptop users, however, this could be invaluable in trying to identify the best way to get the most out of their change. More so, to identify which seemingly innocuous program or application might secretly be an absolute thief of power!

When Is It Out?

The update is currently available for those part of the Windows Insider program. For the rest of us though, we know its planned, but we do not currently have an exact release date. As above, for the vast majority of us this is going to be no more than an interesting curiousity. For some though, this could be really invaluable and fascinating.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!