New Windows 7 Bug Stops Users From Shutting Down Their PC

Despite Microsoft officially ending support for Windows 7 on January 14th, it seems that problems are still cropping up with the operating system as they desperately look to put any further updates or patches firmly to bed!

For example, shortly after the ‘final’ patch, it was found that desktop backgrounds were not displaying correctly if set to ‘stretched’. Therefore, another ‘final’ patch quickly followed.

In a report via TechSpot, however, another fresh issue has appeared that is reportedly stopping a number of users from shutting their Windows 7 PCs down.

Windows 7 Lives On… With Bugs!

Users from a number of online portals have reported that when attempting to shut down their operating system, they are met with the message “you don’t have permission to shut down this computer.”

While it is unclear as to what is causing this problem, the most common theory at the time of writing is that it may be something do with with a recent Adobe (Reader) update. The good news is though, there are some apparent workarounds.

How Can I Fix This?

Well, the answer to that question is very simple. You can’t. Well, not at least until Microsoft launches (yet another) ‘final’ patch to fix it. In the meantime, however, a number of alternative methods have apparently been yielding good results.

Manually shutdown/disable ‘Adobe Genuine Monitor Service’ from within the services menu.

Create a new admin account and use that to specifically shut down the PC

Use the ‘shutdown’ option from the CTRL+ALT+DEL menu

Another, from BeepingComputer, is a bit more complicated but may provide a more permanent solution. You can check that out in the image below, but, as always, we haven’t tried any of these and if you do decide to do some fiddling, you do so at your own risk!

The short version though is that Windows 7 users can expect a fresh update within the next few days. This will, however, definitely, 100%, absolutely, (not) be the last one we’ll see.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!