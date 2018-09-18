A New Witcher Game Is Set To Release Next Month!

It’s been around 3 years now since ‘The Witcher 3‘ blew us all away. Despite that though, while it has been confirmed that a new Witcher game was in the works, I daresay you were not expecting it before the end of the year.

Well, it’s at this point that a little artistic license has to be taken. In a report via DSOGaming, CD Projekt Red has announced that a new adventure game ‘ThroneBreaker: The Witcher Tales’ will release next month. This isn’t, however, thought to be the Witcher 4 though.

ThroneBreaker: The Witcher Tales

Very few details are known about the game at present. CD Projekt Red hasn’t even released any screenshots. It has, however, been confirmed that this game is on the way. Better still, it is expected to release towards the end of October. Yes! Next month!

We do know that the game will be set in the universe and that it will also be a single player, narrative-driven, RPG. Beyond that though, your guess is as good as mine!

Unexpected But Pleasing News!

As above, I daresay no one was expecting this to happen. Particularly not as soon as next month! It does, however, open the doors to speculation as to if this is the Witcher Game CD Project Red mentioned back in June. It does, however, add a little clarification to the comments at the time – “The first three ‘Witchers’ were by definition a trilogy. So we simply could not name the next game ‘The Witcher 4’. This does not mean, of course, that we will leave the world.”

So, perhaps this is the next official game in the series. Perhaps something else is in the works while this provides a diversion.

Until we get more details though, this is all very unexpected, but certainly not unpleasant! I’m not complaining!