A New Xbox Controller Has Leaked Online

/ 5 hours ago

xbox controller

A new Xbox Controller has been leaked online

When it comes to controllers, many consider Xbox’s to be some of the best available. This is undoubtedly seen in the PC market where despite a fairly healthy choice of 3rd party options, most gamers tend to use the Xbox 360 or Xbox One controller. There are, of course, some exceptions. For example, you won’t find many people who have goods things to say about the original Xbox ‘Duke’ controller. Despite this though, even a new version of that is reportedly on the way.

It seems, however, that Microsoft isn’t quite set on their current controller designs. As such, in a Twitter post from well known Microsoft leaker WalkingCat, a new controller has been revealed. With this though, its unusual design has got the community speculating as to exactly what it might be for.

What is this unusual controller designed for?

At a glance, I must say that the controller initially reminded me of the original NES controller. At least in shape and overall design. A closer look reveals a traditional D-Pad and the general buttons associated with Microsoft controllers. What is interesting, however, are the two large circular pads to the side. With many suspecting that these are touch sensitive as well as buttons, it does give some indication as to what, or more specifically who, the controller might be designed for.

Current best guesses are suggesting that the controller may be designed for those with accessibility needs. In other words, those with limited mobility in their hands. If so, it’s a clever idea although from my personal perspective I have absolutely no idea just how useful this will be.

What do you think? Are you interested in this controller? What do you think it’s for? – Let us know in the comments!

