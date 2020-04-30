Xbox: Next-Gen Consoles Represent Biggest Change Since 2D to 3D

In terms of the hardware/specifications for both the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, we know that these next-generation consoles are going to be pretty powerful. So powerful, in fact, that when launched they’ll likely give the vast majority of gaming PCs a serious run for their money.

Following a post on Twitter, however, Xbox chief Phil Spencer has said that the launch of these new consoles will represent as major a landmark for gaming as when it transitioned from 2D to 3D environments.

RT on console will be great. I’m very focused on the work we are doing around Dynamic Latency Input (DLI). In my view the feel of games this upcoming generation will change as dramatically as any since 2D to 3D given CPU upgrade, DLI, memory bandwidth and SSD. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) April 27, 2020

Next-Gen Consoles As Big as 2D to 3D

Now, at the risk of throwing a damp towel over this statement, while quite a bold claim it is one that could easily be made without having to cite or point to any specific evidence. In addition, while gaming transitioning from 2D to 3D was a major landmark, it wasn’t without more than a few teething problems.

With both next-gen consoles expected to feature high-powered Ryzen based processors, SSD’s and faster bandwidth memory, it does seem more than likely that gaming horizons can be pushed much further than ever seen before! Will it be this significant though? Well, we suppose that’s up to the developers!

Xbox Series X or PS5?

The Xbox Series X is a very powerful console and may, in terms of hardware, have a slight advantage on the PS5. In terms of who is going to win this console war, however, the jury is firmly out. For us humble consumers, however, it seems pretty clear that developers are going to be putting this console power to excellent use, and, as such, we can expect some pretty amazing gaming releases. Well, in terms of their visuals at least!

