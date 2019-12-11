Next-Gen Intel i5 Processors Will Feature HyperThreading

While Intel’s HyperThreading technology has been a relatively contentious subject since its launch (largely due to security exploits available through it), the potential it offers in boosting a processor’s performance is undoubtedly impressive. There were, however, rumors circulating that Intel may have been planning on quietly dropping the technology for a number of their upcoming 10th-gen processor releases.

In a report via TechPowerUp, however, an official listing in the 3DMark database has confirmed that the new Intel i5 range of processors will feature HyperThreading.

Intel 10th-Gen i5 Processors

The i5 range has always proven to be very popular with consumers as (effectively) the best overall Intel CPU range. Specifically, by offering a solid compromise between the highest levels of performance and the higher costs of the i7/i9 alternatives. With the inclusion of HyperThreading, however, the i5 range could be pushed even further.

HyperThreading, however, isn’t the only little addition we can expect to see from the new i5 range.

What Do We Think?

Based on the 3DMark results posted above, although some aspects are not confirmed, it would appear that HyperThreading isn’t the only feather going into the 10th-gen i5 ranges cap. For example, it does seem that the overall boost clock speeds are being inched up a little by 100-200MHz. In addition, it has also been speculation that the L3 cache memory may also be increased.

With them expected to launch in April 2020, however, Intel may well have a solid option on their hands here. Will it be good enough to help fend off the onslaught of AMD Ryzen? We’ll have to wait and see!

What do you think? Are you interested in Intel’s upcoming processors? Which particular range do you usually opt for? – Let us know in the comments!