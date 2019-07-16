Next-Gen Tesla Roadster will have Hidden Thrusters!

There are few cars currently on the road that carry as much technology as a Tesla. They are, without a doubt, one of the most fashionable and desirable manufacturers currently out there. A factor perhaps best motivated, if not by their electric motor, then by their ridiculously fast speeds.

Following a Twitter post, however, Elon Musk has promised that the next-generation release of the Roadster will get even better. He has even gone as far as to say that the car will feature hidden thrusters!

SpaceX thruster package will be subtle. Hidden behind license plate. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2019

Elon Musk on the Next-Gen Tesla Roadster

In the post above, he confirmed that the next-gen release will include thrusters that will be hidden behind the rear license plate. In terms of specifications, however, this is just the tip of the iceberg to a model that would (in theory) make it one of the fastest cars on the road.

Some of the proposed specifications include:

Top Speed – 250MPG

0-60 – 2.1 seconds

0-100 4.2 seconds

Range – Up to 620 miles

Now, while I doubt you could drive 620 miles at its top speed, these are clearly a significant step up from their prior model releases.

How Much Will It Cost?

Well, if you were planning on getting one of these, the price might turn out to be the sticking point. Tesla is planning to sell these next-gen Roadsters next year with an estimated price of $200,000. Even then, getting hold of one might be tricky as they’ll only be manufacturing about 10,000 a year.

If I had a spare $200,000 burning a hole in my pocket, however, I think I’d be clamouring to put my name on this waiting list and, I daresay, many who do have the cash already are!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!