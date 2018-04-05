Next Overwatch Seasonal Event ‘Retribution’ Starts April 10

Next Overwatch Limited-Time Event

Overwatch director Jeff Kaplan himself took the stage before the second OWL match on Wednesday night to announce the next event. Called ‘Retribution’, it is another lore-expansive dive into the back story of the characters like ‘Uprising’ last year. This time however, the focus is on Overwatch’s clandestine arm: Blackwatch.

The PvE game mode returns, but with Reaper, Genji, McCree and Moira. In comparison, Uprising featured Reinhardt, Torbjorn, Mercy and Tracer. Instead of fighting an army of extremist Omnics, Blackwatch takes on an army of Talon mercenaries. The prelude backstory to this mission is actually covered on the most recent comics released under the same name.

What New Event Exclusive Items are Coming?

From the Retribution comics and trailer, it is obvious that Moira is getting a new skin. We have seen Reaper, McCree and Genji’s Blackwatch skin from Uprising last year. However, Jeff Kaplan confirmed that Reaper is also getting a new skin based on Gabriel Reyes’ Super Soldier origins, officially called ‘Soldier 24’.

The new map that the PvE mode is set at is in Venice, Italy. The good news is that it is also a payload map which will be available outside of the event as well. Officially called ‘Rialto’, it will be available in PTR initially for further testing before it enters regular rotation.

When is this Event Going Live?

The Retribution event starts on April 10 and runs until April 30. As usual, all skins, emotes, sprays and unlockables exclusive to this event are only available during this period. Also, only loot boxes earned or purchased during this period will contain these extras.