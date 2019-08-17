Next Windows 10 Update Will Add GPU Temperature Monitoring

It is perhaps something of a mystery why, despite the functionality of the Windows 10 operating system, it is largely unable to give us a good level of detail surrounding how our system is actually performing. To find out things of that nature, usually, a third-party app (such as HWMonitor or CPU-Z) is required.

In a report via PCWorld, however, one of the upcoming planned additions to Windows 10 will look to introduce GPU temperature and performance monitoring!

New Windows 10 Build Offers GPU Temperature Monitoring

As a newly planned addition to the task manager, owners of compatible graphics cards will be able to get a fairly decent details analysis of what is currently happening in GPU town and, perhaps most importantly, what the temperatures currently are.

At the time of writing, there is no clear definition as to what will be compatible. One would, however, suspect that it would at least likely be any GPU released over the last 10 years. This small step, however, does open the doors to more interesting possibilities in the future.

What Do We Think?

Having the option to check your graphics cards temperature directly through the Windows 10 task manager will be nice. CPU temperature monitoring, however, does still seem to be off the agenda. A pity really because, out of the two, that is usually the more ‘pressing’ matter. Processor temperatures are, however, a little trickier to accurately monitor.

With this release, however, one can perhaps only assume that Microsoft may be planning to integrate such features in the future. Ones to really give people who love the performance details of their system an opportunity to do so directly from Windows 10. I’m not going to lie, while current software is great, this would be more than a little convenient!

What do you think? Do you use any PC monitoring software? If so, which programs? – Let us know in the comments!