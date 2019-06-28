Ni No Kuni 3 is Reportedly in Development for 2020 Release

Ni No Kuni 3 May Be On The Way!

There are very few games that make us gush here at eTeknix, but it’s hard to not appreciate just what a fantastic (and largely underappreciated) series Ni No Kuni is. This is, of course, all set to improve in the very near future as the original game leaves it’s frustratingly annoying PS3 exclusivity to hit all systems as a remaster before the end of 2019.

In a report via DSOGaming, however, there’s even more good news! Level-5 President, Akihiro Hino, has confirmed that a brand new Ni No Kuni game is currently in development!

Welcome News!

While both the original game and sequel (released last year) were very well received by both fans and critics, neither release exactly set the gaming world on fire. It is, therefore, more than a pleasant surprise to hear that a brand new game in the series is on the way and, better still, is planned for release in 2020.

The only real question surrounding the announcement is exactly what format the game will take. Put simply, it isn’t an automatic given that this will be ‘Ni No Kuni 3’. They may decide to take the franchise in a new direction which, in principal, wouldn’t pose an issue to us.

More Details!

Sadly, other than the announcement, there is no further news surrounding the game. It’s being made and it’ll likely release in 2020, that’s it. For us though, we’ll happily take that announcement as some fantastically positive news for a franchise that deserves far more attention than it gets.

We look forward to hearing more news on this release soon. In the meantime, will be sure to pencil Ni No Kuni 3 into our gaming diaries for 2020!

What do you think? Have you ever played any of the Ni No Kuni games? Which did you prefer? The original or the recent sequel? – Let us know in the comments!