Ni No Kuni Is Declared ‘Playable’ On RPCS3

Ni No Kuni

I absolutely loved Ni No Kuni as a game. The Studio Ghibli animation combined with the music of Joe Hisaishi? It was a gaming dream come true. Admittedly, while I did like the sequel, it didn’t quite measure up to the first for me, but with no specific good reason. Given that it was released as a PS3 exclusive though, it has been a long time since many people have been able to play the game.

Well, not anymore! Following a release of a new gameplay video, RPCS3 (the PS3 PC emulator) has officially confirmed that the game is now playable!

What Does This Mean?

To date, while the game has functioned on the emulator, it’s performance has been ‘questionable’ at best. At the very least, you have required a pretty ridiculously specced PC to get at least a passable experience. With the recent release of updates, however, particularly to the graphics engine, the game is now officially playable on most ‘decent’ gaming PCs.

Where Can I Try It?

The RPCS3 emulator can be downloaded for free via the link here! – In terms of playing the game itself, that is a little more tricky. Legally, to play a ROM of the game you must officially own a copy of the game (ideally physical). Fortunately, I do. It’s currently sat in my desk drawer. Now, there are of course other means, but you do so at your own risk and certainly not with our endorsement.

If you do, however, give it a try, you might be impressed with just how well it runs. It still isn’t perfect and the framerate (even on my system) was a little inconsistent. It is, however, well worth a try and, at least for me, was passable.

