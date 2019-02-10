Ni No Kuni to be Made Into Feature Length Anime Film

Ni No Kuni Feature Film

I absolutely loved the first Ni No Kuni game. Featuring animation from Studio Ghibli and music from the legendary Joe Hisaishi the game represented something of an interactive gaming love-letter to fans of Japanese animation. With the 2nd game releasing last year, I must admit that while I was pleased to play in the universe again, I was a little disappointed.

If my hype for the franchise had waned though, it’s back up to peak levels again! In a report via Polygon Level-5 and Warner Bros has confirmed that a feature-length anime film based on the game franchise is currently in production.

What Do We Know About It?

Early indications suggest that the film will explore an area previously only loosely touched on in the games. Specifically, the protagonist will actively travel between the two worlds. We can assume to foil some antagonist who has a problem with one or both of them. Yoshiyuki Momose, a former Studio Ghibli worker as well as the aforementioned Joe Hisiashi are both confirmed to be working on character modelling and music respectively.

When Will It Be Released?

Well, it would seem that despite the film only just being announced, it has been in the works for quite some time. How do we know? Well, the yet untitled film is set to release in Japan this Summer! Yes, Summer 2019!

The only mildly disappointing news is that there is nothing to indicate a Western release. At least, not yet. If this did come to cinemas here though, rest assured I’d be there with my popcorn waiting!

