Ni no Kuni System Requirements & Launch Trailer Released

I must admit that since Bandai Namco announced Ni No Kuni Remastered, there have been few games that I’ve been so eagerly counting down until release. With it being just a few days away, I’m looking forward to spending an entirely unproductive weekend with Mr. Drippy.

If you too are looking forward to this release, then we have some hot news for you. Following the launch of the release trailer, Bandai Namco has also confirmed the official PC requirements. How will your PC fare?…

PC Requirements

MINIMUM:

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows 7, 64-bit
  • Processor: Intel Core i3-2100 or AMD FX-4100
  • Memory: 4 GB RAM
  • Graphics: GeForce GTS 450 or Radeon HD 5750
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Storage: 45 GB available space

RECOMMENDED:

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows 10, 64-bit
  • Processor: Intel Core i3-2100 or AMD FX-4100
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM
  • Graphics: GeForce GTS 450 or Radeon HD 5750
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Storage: 45 GB available space
What Do We Think?

I think that we can all agree that those specifications are very benign indeed. As such, pretty much any PC should be able to run this game without any problems which will be a hugely positive factor if you’ve been relying on the relatively clunky emulation option via RPCS3.

Is it just me though, or is the only difference between minimum and recommended the amount of RAM? – We’re not complaining, it’s just unusual.

Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered will release for the PC and PS4 on September 20th. You can check out the official Steam website for the game in the link here!

Speaking of links, however, given that September 20th is the same day as the Zelda: Link’s Awakening release, I’ve gone some difficult decisions to make…

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

