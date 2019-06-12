Ni No Kuni Wrath of the White Witch is Getting A PC Remaster

Ni No Kuni Wrath of the White Witch

Without a doubt, one of the most beloved games here amongst us at eTeknix is Ni No Kuni Wrath of the White Witch. Releasing on the PS3 a little over 7 years ago, it was recently followed up by a sequel last year, but the original will always be our favourite.

Well, in what forms the 2nd-biggest surprise announcement for us at E3 2019, Bandai Namco has confirmed that a remaster is currently in development. Better still, it’s not just coming to the PS4, but also to the Nintendo Switch and PC!

What Is The Game About?

The game may have admittedly gone under your radar when it originally released, but if it did, you missed out on a classic. Not only was it a great story-driven RPG title, but is also featured animation from Studio Ghibli and also music composed by Joe Hisiashi.

As above, to date, playing this game has been (pretty much) limited to the original PS3 which hasn’t been ideal. As such, a remaster is a perfect opportunity for you to give this a try.

When Is It Out?

Ni No Kuni Wrath of the White Witch Remastered (a bit of a mouthful I know) will release on September 20th, 2019. Yes, we’re just a little over 3 months away from this landing on the PS4, Nintendo Switch and (most importantly for me) PC!

As we noted earlier, with the announcement of the Final Fantasy VIII remaster, this is without a doubt our personal favourite surprise announcement for E3 2019. While we’re, of course, open to more, for us… this might just do it thank you!

