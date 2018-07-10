Nikon’s New Coolpix P1000 is Capable of 125x Optical Zoom

Zoom to Your Heart’s Content

Nikon is launching their new Coolpix P1000 camera, improving upon the previous Coopix P900 significantly. While the Nikon P900’s 83x zoom capability is impressive, the new Coolpix P1000 is capable of up to 125x optical zoom. That is the 35mm equivalent focal range of 24-3000mm, which makes this the most powerful range available in a compact camera.

Inside, it has a 16-megapixel back-side illuminated CMOS sensor with an ISO range of up to 6400. Nikon suggests it for photographers who like shooting sports, wildlife and astro photographers.

The P1000’s lens uses ED and Super ED lens elements, featuring a variable aperture of f/2.8-f/8 through the zoom range. Aside from the 125x optical zoom, 250x Dynamic Fine Zoom gives the camera extra digital reach. So the total shooting distance is up to 6000mm in 35mm terms.

The camera is also capable of 4K video recording and stereo audio recording. Furthermore, It boasts quick start-up so photographers can shoot immediately. The P1000 can also shoot in RAW, has a focus mode selector, a control ring, picture controls, creative modes, filter effects, and has time lapse effects. At the back of the camera is a 2.3-million-dot OLED EVF plus a 3.2-inch 921K-dot LCD screen.

Just to show off just how powerful this new camera is, Nikon uploaded the following 4K UHD video of the moon on your YouTube channel:

How Much is the Coolpix P1000?

The Coolpix P1000 will be available starting September 2018 with a retail price of $999 USD.