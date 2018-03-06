Nintendo Changes Its Mind – Mario IS A Plumber Again

Mario’s Profession

Mario has had a few different professions over the years, many of which I doubt fans will be aware of. At this point, I think I should quantify that yes, I know that Mario is a fictional character, but as with all major company mascots they treat them like they are real people and as such build histories around them. For example, did you know that the Reddit Alien was called Snoo or the Twitter bird is called Larry?

Anyway, despite Nintendo suggesting that Mario may have given up plumbing last Autumn Nintendo has now discreetly made a u-turn and have changed his profile to suggest he has taken up the profession again.

The professions he has held

Mario’s first official appearance was in the classic Donkey Kong arcade game, strangely enough though (and a good one to know for pub quizzes) he wasn’t a plumber. He was, in that game at least, a carpenter. He didn’t actually officially become a plumber until the original Mario Bros. arcade game.

Since then though, Mario has held several professions including being a doctor, racing driver, sportsman, boxing referee, time-traveler and even a chef.

The change was first discovered by the Reddit community who discovered that shortly after the release of Mario Odyssey, his profession on the official Nintendo website was changed back to being just a straight up plumber.

The cynic in me suggests that he might just take up plumbing in the Winter months to cash in on all those faulty boilers.

How a character can have a personality

Yes, I know, again, he is a fictional character. That being said it is sometimes amazing the lengths companies go to anthropomorphise their creations. It’s only a matter of time before Mario goes for a prostate exam to raise awareness. As terrible as that sounds, you know, it probably wouldn’t be a bad marketing campaign.

Remember, you heard it here first!

What do you think? Is Nintendo fun or silly for implementing these changes? – Let us know in the comments!

