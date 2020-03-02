Nintendo Confirms No New Hardware in 2020

It has been nearly three years now since Nintendo launched its Switch console. How has it done? Well, if sales figures are anything to go by, it has proven to be a huge success for the company. Suddenly all the mistakes of the Wii-U are forgotten. Well, at least by those that didn’t actually buy one.

If you were hoping, however, that Nintendo was planning on something new and exciting for 2020, then I’m afraid you’re going to be disappointed!

Nintendo Confirms No New Hardware for 2020

In a report via CNET, Nintendo has confirmed that, by and large, they are still more than happy with the existing version/s of the Switch. There was, of course, last year a semi-revised version of the console released. In basic terms, however, it was simply a less-expensive alternative that was reasonably smaller than the main system. A ‘budget’ Switch for want of a better word.

With many hoping that Nintendo would consider a new and updated version of the system, however, put simply if they do plan to do it, it’s not going to happen this year!

What Do We Think?

Does the Nintendo Switch really need a new and improved version? Not really. Then again, however, as has been seen with systems such as the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X, stronger alternatives to the base system can often prove to be a hit with consumers.

For me though, I think the decision to not jump at the chance to launch a new version is probably wise. While that doesn’t mean to say that Nintendo has had issues with the console (and particularly the controllers) they had a lot riding on the success of the Switch and, so far, things have been going very well for them. You do, therefore, wonder whether they would ultimately risk derailing that progress. I, personally, think not.

What do you think? Should the Nintendo Switch design be revised? If so, what improvements would you like to see? – Let us know in the comments!