Nintendo May Be Quietly Preparing To Wrap Up The 3DS

Nintendo 3DS

How long do you think it’s been since the Nintendo 3DS was released? Go on, have a guess! No, don’t Google it! – Presuming you haven’t bothered or didn’t cheat, you’d probably be amazed to hear that the handheld device has now been on the market for over 8 years!

I like to think I keep up to date with this kind of stuff. Even then, however, I’ll admit, I wouldn’t have thought it was more than 5. How time flies when you’re having portable fun!

It has, of course, proven to be a very popular addition/update to the original Nintendo DS and, in typical Nintendo style, the 3D effects were more than just a novelty. They were actually pretty fun!

In a report via Kotaku, however, the latest Nintendo investors briefing has given a very strong indication that they might be preparing to call time on the device.

Why Is It Ending?

Last year, the Nintendo 3DS featured heavily in discussions with a number of games and planned releases discussed. At the most recent, however, it wasn’t mentioned once.

If you ever needed an indication that something had no specific future, this is it!

When questioned specifically, Nintendo confirmed, “We have nothing new to announce regarding first-party software for the Nintendo 3DS family of systems.”

What Do We Think?

After 8 years, it shouldn’t be too surprising that Nintendo wants to call time on their handheld device. This is particularly given that they have made more than a few overtures that a portable ‘watered-down’ Switch may be on the way in the very near future.

With this new ‘portable’ device reportedly set to be released this Summer, it might be time to give your 3DS a bit of love. At least, while it’s still relevant!

What do you think? Do you own a 3DS? – Let us know in the comments!