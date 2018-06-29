Nintendo NES Classic is Back in Retail Stores Once Again

NES Classic is Back in Stores

News of the Nintendo NES Classic console returning to retail stores first surfaced two months ago. Now it appears that, albeit with a slight delay, it is in fact true. Retail sites such as Amazon has begun listing the highly popular retro console early on Friday. BestBuy in the US already has it listed for its original retail price of $59.99. It is available not just online, but in many brick and mortar stores as well. Suggesting that there is a healthy amount of stock.

However, do not be surprised if retailers limit this to one item per-person in order to combat scalpers. Make sure to contact your local retail store to see if they have any on stock. Even better, ask them to reserve a copy for you.

Either way, this is great news for fans who have been waiting for a while. However, this is bad news for Amazon and eBay sellers, who have been trying to sell of theirs for a much higher price.

What is Included In The NES Classic System?

Just in case you have been living under a rock and have not heard of the NES Classic, it is basically a compact version of the original NES console. The big difference is that it does not take the original cartridge. Instead, it comes pre-loaded with 30 iconic games.

The system itself comes with one Nintendo NES Classic controller (in actual size), an HDMI cable, an AC Adapter. An additional controller can be purchased and connected to the second player controller port. Furthermore, each NES Classic controller plugs into a Wii Remote controller, so you can use these controllers when playing the Wii U as well.