Nintendo is (Again) Rumored to be Working on a New Switch

With the Nintendo Switch approaching it’s 4th-birthday (how time flies, right?) one of the most persistent rumors over the last few years is that Nintendo would release a new more powerful version of the console. Essentially a ‘Switch Pro’.

While there has clearly been nothing in that regard released so far, in a report via TechPowerUp, fresh rumors are suggesting that the console is indeed being designed and, more so, it will be released in 2021.

Nintendo Switch Pro?

In terms of what this new console will represent, we are massively in the realms of speculation. In this latest rumor, however, it is being suggested that the new console will see an upgrade to its:

Screen (unclear as to whether this infers to size or quality)

Improved haptics and sensors

A new JoyCon design

Presuming that the Nintendo Switch (Lite) did see a battery upgrade in 2019, however, I don’t think it too speculative to suggest that this aspect is practically a given for any new system they do launch.

What Do We Think?

The most interesting part of this new rumor is that while it implies many upgrades to functionality, it appears that the hardware (excluding the battery and it’s associated improvements) may remain largely the same. In other words, it’s unclear as to if the ‘Pro’ will be faster or stronger. The Switch has, of course, enjoyed a huge boom period during the COVID-19 pandemic, but one that is undoubtedly set to drop quite significantly as we near the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

It does seem almost inevitable, however, that sooner or later, the Nintendo Switch will get a ‘Pro’ version upgrade. Maybe to mark its 4th birthday?… We’ll have to wait and see!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!