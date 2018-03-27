Nintendo Switch 5.0.1 Update Goes Live

Nintendo Switch Update 5.0.1 goes live

When Nintendo Switch owners heard that update 5.0 was coming, there was a lot of excitement. It was certainly something that Nintendo themselves were making a relatively big deal of. While the console itself is excellent, the user interface and software options are somewhat bland. This is particularly noted when compared to their PS4 and Xbox One rivals. When update 5.0 landed though, fans were a little disappointed to find hardly anything had changed.

Well, fans of the Switch now have something to be cheerful for. Update 5.0.1 has now been released and so far the reception for it has been much more positive than 5.0.

Whats new?

Well, the short answer is not a lot, but that depends on how well you know your Switch. In the official update post, Nintendo has said that the update will largely just include key stability changes to help improve the user interface.

While that in itself sounds rather boring, having tried it out myself this morning, I can confirm that in general the user functions of the menus and Switch, in general, do feel improved. This was definitely an issue which update 5.0 created.

The future of the Switch

While it may disappoint some that nothing new or at least notably new is on display, the update should be considered more of an improvement patch rather than anything more dramatic. Yes, again, nothing new was added, but the general user experience has definitely been improved and that’s something which we all, deep down, can’t really grumble about.

What do you think? Did you have any issues with 5.0? Have you made the update yet? If so, what do you think of it? – Let us know in the comments!

