Nintendo Switch Emulator Already Giving Impressive Results

When compared to emulators such as CEMU (Wii-U) of RPCS3 (PS3), Yuzu is a baby. In fact, some of you may not even be aware that development is even being made for a Nintendo Switch emulator, but it is. Now, before we carry on any further there is a point I need to make clear. I’m not a fan of emulators or, more accurately, I’m not a fan of the hyperbole that comes with them.

For over a year now we’re continually told how great Cemu and RPCS3 is and the truth is that while the work is impressive, they’re still a long way off being fully-functional. Despite the difficulties with these though, Yuzu is showing remarkably good progress. It is, however, still all a bit rough around the edges!

Yuzu

In the video below, the designers showcase both Mario Odyssey and One Piece. While there are clearly graphical problems, both easily pull around 40-50 frames per second. Considering that this emulator is so very new, the progress so far is clearly very encouraging for the future.

Before You Get Too Excited!

Before you all go rushing off to try this for yourself, Yuzu is still, very much, in the early days of development. There is also, of course, the rather murky waters as to how you get your game ROMS. Based on the video, I’m not saying it’s time to get too excited about this. It is, however, encouraging that they have been able to achieve so much so quickly.

If you do want to try it out though, it is available to download for free in the link here!

What do you think? – Impressed with the progress? – Let us know in the comments!