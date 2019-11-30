Nintendo Switch UK Gamers Can Grab Some Great Deals!

/ 41 mins ago
Nintendo Will Reportedly Repair Joy-Con Drift Issue for Free

While I absolutely love my Nintendo Switch, if there was one criticism I have to make of it, it’s that the games can often be very stubbornly expensive. With most costing at least £45, it can be genuinely difficult to build up a decent library, let alone if you have kids (big or small) who want to have all of the latest releases.

Fortunately, with Black Friday upon us, there have already been some decent deals. Perhaps coming somewhat out of the blue, however, UK Switch owners may have something of a late surprise as Currys PC World has launched a huge sale including many of the biggest Nintendo games around!

Nintendo Switch Games See Huge Black Friday Discounts!

As part of their Black Friday sale, Currys PC World is offering some of the biggest Nintendo games for sale for just £36.99. While this might not sound like an amazing discount, trust me, for the Switch these are a bargain!

So, what’s on offer? Well, it’s not even some of the more weird and wonderful games. We’re actually looking at some of the biggest titles currently around!

Yes, every one of the games above is on sale for £36.99. As noted above though, this deal does appear to only be open to UK customers.

What Do We Think?

I think many would agree, these are some pretty amazing deals. At the very least, they certainly come in a lot cheaper than you would usually expect to find with Nintendo Switch games.

So, with Christmas just around the corner, if you were planning on getting someone a Nintendo Switch game, you’d be mad not to check this sale out!

You can visit the official Currys PC World Website via the link here!

Alternatively, for more news on the Black Friday sales, check out the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

Topics: , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

  • Latest Video

  • Features


  • Poll

    Do You Overclock Or Run At Stock?

    View Results

  • Archives