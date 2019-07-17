Nintendo Switch Updated with Longer Battery Life for Same Price

Nintendo recently launched their Switch Lite last week. This new handheld is a more compact, and affordable variant of the original Nintendo Switch.

However, the company has also now quietly updated their regular model. As printed on the official product page, the new Nintendo Switch now boasts an extended battery life. Jumping from 2.5 and 6.5 hours to 4.5 and 9 hours of total usage.

What is New in this Revision?

This change is apparently all internal and is a revision of the original Switch. Although Nintendo did not fully disclose yet what they have changed, it is most likely due to upgraded hardware. I’m not just talking about bigger battery, but a more power-efficient NVIDIA Tegra.

Eurogamer’s Digital Foundry recently pointed out a new NVIDIA Tegra X1 ‘Mariko’ that will be replacing ‘Logan’. Which is most likely the new hardware underneath this new version.

How Much is This New Revised Nintendo Switch?

The best part is that Nintendo is keeping the price the same for this better version. It will still have a retail price of $299 USD. Although we can safely assume that the former revision should be available at an even lower price. Just be aware of which revision you are getting, since both are physically identical.

How can you tell the two apart? The new revision has the model number HAC-001(-01) will have product serial numbers that begin with “XKW.” Meanwhile, the original’s model number is HAC-001 with serial numbers starting with “XAW.”

Nintendo did not disclose any availability dates yet, although it might coincide with the Lite version’s release on September 20th.