Nintendo Teases A Fitness Peripheral For the Switch

If there’s one thing that Nintendo is well known for, it’s releasing a lot of peripherals for their consoles. I could probably list at least half a dozen for each and every console they’ve released with the only exception (currently) being the Switch. Somehow, that has so far managed to (largely) avoid the bloatware of crappy addons.

Following the release of a new video, however, Nintendo has teased the release of some sort of fitness product that is on the way to the Switch. Is this Wii Fit all over again though?

Nintendo Teases Fitness Product for the Switch

The first thing that came to my mind when I saw this was the Wii Fit, balance board. While it was a product that sold surprisingly well (largely thanks to its not too bad price point) I daresay that most today are well hidden within homes and are only gathering dust.

As such, while the device does look interesting, forgive me if I don’t get too over-enthusiastic. I have been bitted by the Nintendo peripheral bug once too often I’m afraid!

When Is It Out?

While Nintendo hasn’t given a release date for whatever this product might be, they have at least confirmed in the video that a formal announcement will be made on September 12th.

I must admit, grudgingly, the teaser trailer has me curious. I daresay my wife is already interested in buying one. Call me a cynic, however, but I’m going to do my best to resist it until I at least know if this actually is as good as it looks!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!