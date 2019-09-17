Nintendo Wireless SNES Controllers Finally Released

Fancy giving your slick modern Nintendo Switch a taste of retro charm? Well, at last, you certainly can do that. The rather more modern Nintendo Switch SNES Wireless Game Pad is finally here! Of course, the original controller didn’t have wireless connectivity, but looking back, I kinda wish it did.

Wireless SNES Controllers

There’s a bit of a catch though! The controller is only available to buy from Nintendo if you’re paying for their Nintendo Switch Online membership. That’s hardly a big deal really. Of course, if you were planning to snap one up despite not having a Switch, then you’re a bit out of luck.

8BitDo

There’s just one little problem. Despite their authentic look, the new Nintendo Wireless Controllers have already been firmly beaten to the punch. The 8BitDo controllers have been a big hit with the emulation community and still offer the same look as the original, with some modern spins; such as analogue sticks. Plus you can buy them outside of the Nintendo system. A bit of a thorn in Nintendos side then.

One Not Two

At least this time, Nintendo will let you buy a single controller for around $29.99. Unlike the NES Classic controller, which was sold as a two-controller bundle. However, there is a four controller purchase limit, but, that’s all you need anyway.