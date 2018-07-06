Nintendo’s President Wins 96.51% Approval From Shareholders

Nintendo’s New President Gets Overwhelming Support From Shareholders

Taking over as President of a company the size of Nintendo can be a tricky business. Generally speaking, when a new President comes in the shareholders expect a decent early performance or they’ll already start mulling over your replacement. In terms of Nintendo though, Shuntaro Furukawa, their latest President, clearly has nothing to worry about.

In a report via CNET, at the shareholders AGM he received a 96.51% approval rating. Not bad for the new guy!

Massive Approval Rating

This approval rating is a massive vote of confidence not just for the head of the company, but also a clear indication that people are very satisfied with the progress they have made. I don’t think it’s an understatement to suggest that Nintendo was in desperate need of a success after the failure of the Wii-U.

A little over a year after the launch of the Switch, Shuntaro Furukawa has become the new President of Nintendo. Not bad timing really considering they are on a bit of a high. It will, however, mean that by the time they consider their next console, he’s going to be under a little more pressure to make sure that they build on this success.

What Does The Future Hold?

It might be a little premature to ask this question. The Switch is, after all, still a pretty new console. It does, however, raise the question of what they plan to do in the future. Hopefully, they can build on this success as I think overall people prefer the world of gaming with Nintendo in it. That being said though, with the PS5 and new Xbox expected around 2020/2021 though, the timebomb is ticking.

What do you think? What would be the best idea for Nintendo moving forward? – Let us know in the comments!