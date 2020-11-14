Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition is Finally Coming to PC

Nioh 2 has been available on the PS4 since March and I must admit, having watched both people and friends try it out, it certainly looked like a pretty amazing game. It was, however, well known that this exclusivity would only be for a limited period and, as such, a PC version of the game was always practically guaranteed sooner or later. Put simply, this is what I’ve personally been waiting for!

Well, following a new addition to the Steam store, it has now been confirmed. Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition, is coming to PC on February 5th!

Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition

Featuring the base game, this ‘complete’ PC release will also bundle in all three of the Nioh 2 DLC packs, “The Tengu’s Disciple”, “Darkness in the Capital”, and the recently announced “The First Samurai”. – As such, if you too have been watching this from the sidelines, then with this upcoming PC release, you should be able to try out this amazing, and occasionally frustrating, (think Dark Souls), Japanese samurai action title!

You can check out the official PC launch trailer above!

Where Can I Learn More?

With Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition set to release on February 5th, this is clearly still a little way away and, as such, you have more than a little time to get prepped for this launch. If you do, however, want to learn more about this game, you can check out the official Steam store product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!