Nioh Game Has Sold Over 2 Million Copies

Nioh Has Officially Sold 2 Million Units

It has been a little over a year now since Nioh was released for PC and PS4. The game, set in feudal Japan was an interesting concept that involved different fighting styles and techniques in order for you to adapt and beat your enemies. Not dissimilar to the style that For Honor went on to use.

Personally, I quite enjoyed the game. If for no other reason than it borrowed a lot of inspiration from the Dark Souls series in that it was a difficult game that punished dying. Incidentally, in case any of you are wondering, my Dark Souls Remastered is going well.

Getting back to Nioh though, in a report via DSOGaming, the games developers ‘Team Ninja’ has reported that the game has hit a major milestone. Across both PC and PS4 the game has now officially sold more than 2 million copies.

An impressive number for a relatively niche game

By all accounts, while Nioh did release with all the bells and whistles you would expect from a AAA game, it was still a relatively niche title. Not everyone is into a game that is exceptionally non-casual and, above all else, difficult. It is therefore very impressive that it has managed to sell these many units.

It gets even more impressive when you consider that this game never released on Xbox One. Albeit a release may happen in the future, but I wouldn’t hold your breath.

If you haven’t played it yet, I would recommend it. As above, it’s hard to speak of the game without inevitable comparisons to Dark Souls, but it is different enough to be well worth checking out.

What do you think? Have you played Nioh? What did you think of it? In addition, would you recommend it? – Let us know in the comments!