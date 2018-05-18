Nitro Concepts S300 Urban Camo Edition Chair Now Available

New Urban Camo Colour Option

Nitro Concepts S300 is available in various vibrant colours. We have even given one away two months ago. Now they have a new Urban Camo edition, ideal for first-person shooter players who still want the same S300 features but without the cheery colours. The original line is available in green, yellow, blue, white, black, orange and red. Now the Urban Camo edition comes in a gray camouflage pattern.

Does It Have The Same Features as the Other S300 Chairs?

At its core, it is still the same S300 chair. It has cushions shaped using breathable cold foam for premium comfort. The chair is also fully adjustable and has removable accessories for both neck and lower back. This added lumbar support works to relieve the strain associated with high intensity games like PUGB and Fortnite. The lumbar support and cushion are both attached via an elasticated strap and easily removed via the rear clips, they also come embroidered with the Nitro Concepts logo.

The chair is adjustable from 90 to 135 degrees, and can rotate 360 degrees with a 14 degree rocking allowance. The entire body itself is supported by a robust steel frame with a strengthened nylon base. It also has 50mm castors with nylon cores and Polyurethane coating for flooring protection. This enables the chair to carry up to 135kg and remain durable while flexible.

How Much is the Nitro Concepts S300 Urban Camo Edition?

It is now available for pre-order at OverclockersUK for just £229.99.