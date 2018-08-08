No Mans Sky NEXT Update Has Set Massive Streaming Results

No Mans Sky NEXT Update Sets Twitch and YouTube Alight!

When No Mans Sky originally release a little under 2 years ago, there was a massive amount of hype surrounding the game. Promising lots of things never seen before in gaming, it was almost as if Peter Molyneux was on the marketing committee. When it arrived, however, people were bitterly disappointed. It felt like a pointless universe with nothing of any interest in it. Make what comparisons you want.

Following the release of the NEXT expansion, however, Hello Games has managed to turn a lot of opinions around. In a report via NewZoo, due to the update finally making the game pretty amazing both Twitch and YouTube, streaming figures for the game are their peak since the game originally launched.

Expansions Solve (Most) Of the Problems

Despite the fact that this game is 2-years old, the NEXT patch has largely provided us with the game they promised from the start. We have a proper multiplayer mode, better PvP and an overall much more exciting universe to live in and explore. It is a point that I must commend Hello Games over. This isn’t a fix that most would have bothered with.

They Didn’t Take the Money And Run

After No Mans Sky launched, based on all of the negativity surrounding it, it would have been very tempting for them to have simply stopped development. Perhaps at the Foundation update which added buildings to the game. From there, they could’ve quietly ended support of the game and probably no one would have cared. Hello Games has, however, stuck with it! They have continually made effort to improve this and finally with NEXT, we have a pretty amazing game.

Moreover, if you’re someone who didn’t buy it because of the reviews, now would be a great time to check it out!

What do you think? Have you played No Mans Sky since the update? What do you think of it? – Let us know in the comments!