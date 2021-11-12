Noblechairs Unveils its Skyrim 10th Anniversary Edition Gaming Chair!

Noblechairs has unveiled their latest product which celebrates the 10th anniversary of one of the most popular and endearing games on the market by introducing the officially licensed Noblechairs HERO – The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim® 10th Anniversary Edition gaming chair.

Designed to take distinctive elements from the game, this is a must-have for Skyrim enthusiasts. Featuring a premium all-black base, with the Seal of Akatosh on the headrest and the exquisite 10th Anniversary logo embroidered on the rear of the chair, the bolster of the chair also features words of power and dragon leather accents – but don’t worry, no dragons were harmed in the making of this chair!

Noblechairs The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim 10th Anniversary Edition Gaming Chair!

Winning over 250 product awards, Noblechairs is the proud bearer of a long and stellar line of positive feedback from its many wonderful customers. As a company dedicated to providing a premium range of comfortable gaming chairs, all with durability and ergonomics in mind Noblechairs is a German brand that takes pride in being seen as one of the best on the market.

Including award-winning features such as the adjustable backrest with an internal lumbar support mechanism, 4D armrests, and a rocking mechanism, the Skyrim 10th Anniversary Edition is fully ergonomic with additional lumbar support.

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, Noblechairs has not confirmed any price for its upcoming The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim 10th Anniversary Edition gaming chair nor exactly when it will go live in terms of pre-orders. – If you do, however, want to keep up to date with the latest news, you can check out the official product website via the link here! – Just don’t take an arrow to the knee while you’re waiting!

