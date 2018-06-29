Noblechairs Launches the New HERO Series Gaming Chairs

/ 31 mins ago

Noblechairs is launching their largest line yet called the HERO. It contains several improvements gathered from customer feedback, launching in 8 striking colour schemes. Six of these utilize Polyurethane faux leather upholstery (Hero PU), and two are encased in 1.7mm thick top-grain real leather (Hero RL). This model also has a brand new integrated lumbar support. Normally reserved for high-end cars, this is quickly adjustable via a knob and provides significant hassle-free comfort.

The HERO line has a wider seat base, and a taller backrest. It features intricate diamond pattern stitching and has 5x 60mm casters. In terms of adjustability, it has 135-degrees of allowance, so users can feel comfortable depending on their preference. The presence of a velour head and lumbar support pillow also contributes a lot to greater comfort.

What Colour Options Are Available?

PU HERO Models:

  • Black stitching on black
  • Red stitching on black
  • Blue stitching on black
  • Gold stitching on black
  • Platinum white stitching on black
  • BIG Clan Edition

Real Leather HERO Models:

  • Black stitching on black
  • Red stitching on black

How Much Are These HERO Gaming Chairs?

The HERO Series is now available a most major online retailers across the world, and will be priced at £349.99 for PU models, and £579.95 for real leather models in the UK.

