Noblechairs Launches the New HERO Series Gaming Chairs

Noblechairs HERO Series Launched

Noblechairs is launching their largest line yet called the HERO. It contains several improvements gathered from customer feedback, launching in 8 striking colour schemes. Six of these utilize Polyurethane faux leather upholstery (Hero PU), and two are encased in 1.7mm thick top-grain real leather (Hero RL). This model also has a brand new integrated lumbar support. Normally reserved for high-end cars, this is quickly adjustable via a knob and provides significant hassle-free comfort.

The HERO line has a wider seat base, and a taller backrest. It features intricate diamond pattern stitching and has 5x 60mm casters. In terms of adjustability, it has 135-degrees of allowance, so users can feel comfortable depending on their preference. The presence of a velour head and lumbar support pillow also contributes a lot to greater comfort.

What Colour Options Are Available?

PU HERO Models:

Black stitching on black

Red stitching on black

Blue stitching on black

Gold stitching on black

Platinum white stitching on black

BIG Clan Edition

Real Leather HERO Models:

Black stitching on black

Red stitching on black

How Much Are These HERO Gaming Chairs?

The HERO Series is now available a most major online retailers across the world, and will be priced at £349.99 for PU models, and £579.95 for real leather models in the UK.