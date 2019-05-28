Noblechairs Reveal Mercedes-AMG Petronas Gaming Chair

Noblechairs Mercedes-AMG Petronas Gaming Chair

We here at eTeknix we have checked out more than a few of the gaming chairs available by Noblechairs over the years and have never failed to be impressed with their comfort, design, and quality.

With their latest release, however, Noblechairs has certainly revealed a surprise launch for the market. Working in direct collaboration with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport a gaming chair design has been revealed that looks more than a little amazing!

Oh, and incidentally, to save the probable accusation of this being a paid promotion, other gaming chairs are available.

Collaborative Design

Noblechairs has officially revealed the design which is the result of a long-standing collaboration between the two companies. Noblechairs has said:

It’s taken a year or so, but I can now finally talk about it! – We’ve been working with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport to create a one of a kind Noblechairs. We worked closely with Mercedes-AMG to fuse some their DNA into the official chair, and it looks absolutely stunning!

High Quality

Although no specifics about the gaming chairs have been revealed (yet) the images released clearly show an exceptionally high-level of attention in the design. Let’s face it though, working with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport I doubt they would’ve expected anything less!

Sadly, there is no news on a price or even if these will formally be available for purchase. You are, however, welcome to check out their official website for all of their gaming chair goodness!

What do you think? Impressed with the design/collaboration? – Let us know in the comments!