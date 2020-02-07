Noctua chromax.black.swap Fans – A Touch of Colour!

When you think of Noctua, you think of a sea of brown and beige colours as far as the eye can see. They’ve always been a real love/hate brand. You either love the colour scheme or you hate it, no middle ground. For me, I’ve always been a fan of Noctua, even their brown fans. Noctua stuck to their designs, as they knew the materials and the performance they got, and that was 100% their focus. However, after many years, they’ve clearly found a way to make them all black, without compromising on anything else.

Noctua Chromax

Of course, they’ve had black models out for a little while now, it’s not a surprise at all. However, they are steadily expanding the range, with even more of their coolers, fans and fittings making the leap over to the Chromax range. Noctua never does things first, they do it best. Heck, they’ll likely have the greatest RGB fans too, albeit once all other brands have moved onto the next shiny market trend in a hurry. We shall see.

So today, I have the latest Noctua Chromax Black Swap fans. That’ll be the NF-A12 PWM, a 200mm monster, right down to the tiny NF-A8 PWM 80mm models. I’m here for a look at the new aesthetic more than anything. Noctua has some of the finest fans in the PC building world, they’ve been well tested many times, and they haven’t changed their design or performance today, just the style.

chromax.black.swap