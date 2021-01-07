Noctua Delays Launch of its Passive CPU Cooler

You may recall that just before Christmas, images appeared online teasing the launch of Noctua’s long-anticipated passive CPU cooler. Now, as the name might suggest, the key point of interest surround this new product was the fact that it would be an entirely fanless design and, coming from Noctua, it would (and will) probably be truly excellent even despite not having any actual direct air-flow.

With it originally scheduled to launch in Q1 2021, however, following the latest roadmap update from the manufacturer, it would appear that Noctua has now moderately delayed this release until Q2.

Noctua Delays Passive CPU Cooler

Showing pretty everything taking a general release date shift over to the right, the latest roadmap from Noctua shows that their passive CPU cooler launch has been pushed back until Q2 2021. Exactly why Noctua has done this is unclear at the time of writing but it does likely boil down to one of two explanations. Either the continued COVID-19 situation has created delays or, based on Noctua’s amazingly high standards, they just want a little more time to tweak the design.

What Do We Think?

Noctua, generally speaking, doesn’t release new products to the market that often and largely because they place such a high-emphasis on quality and performance rather than quantity. As such, we can promise you that there’s probably an excellent reason for the decision to push the launch back a little, and when their passive CPU cooler does arrive, we eagerly anticipate it to be truly excellent. – That being said though, we will of course be testing it ourselves so, if you too are curious to see what this can do, rest assured we’re waiting with baited breath to get this strapped to our test bench and bring you the full review!

On a personal level, this is, without a doubt, one of my most anticipated tech launches of 2021!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!