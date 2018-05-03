Noctua Launches Next-Gen NF-A12x25 and NF-P12 Redux Fans

Next-Generation Noctua Fans

Noctua is finally launching their much-anticipated next-generation A-series fans. This fan uses Sterrox LCP material delivering better performance and a quieter cooling performance than before. The NF-A12x25 is the new flagship model and took 4.5 years to develop. In comparison to the previous generation’s NF-F12 and NF-S12A, the NF-A12x25 is an all-round performer providing both excellent static pressure and airflow. That means it will out perform the NF-F12 when it comes to radiator cooling, but it is also excellent as a silent case fan.

The NF-A12x25 is available in a 4-pin PWM version with a 1700 rpm or a 1300 rpm variant. There is also a 3-pin FLX versions with low-noise adapters running up to 1300 rpm. For users who want a truly silent experience, the 3-pin NF-A12x25 ULN is available as well, which ramps up to 900 rpm.

What About a 140mm Model?

For now, Noctua is only releasing the 120mm NF-A12x25. However, for users who want to use it on a 140mm mount, there is the NA-SFMA1 accessory. This is basically just a simple adapter which allows users to mount the NF-A12x25 into a 140mm mounting space.

What Happens to the Previous Generation NF-P12 Fan?

Now that it is the older generation, the NF-P12 will be available in a redux version. That means it is the same fan as before, but now users can have it in the gray colour scheme.

How Much is the Noctua NF-A12x25?

All versions of the NF-A12x25 will have an MSRP of 29.90 EUR. Meanwhile, the NF-P12 redux and all its variants are now only 13.90 EUR. As for the NA-SFMA1 adapter frame, it has an MSRP of only 11.90 EUR.

