Noctua NH-L12 Ghost S1 Edition CPU Cooler Review

Noctua is undoubtedly one of the biggest and most respected names when it comes to air coolers. Providing the market with some of the highest-quality designs around, while many may prefer these days to err towards AIO designs, Noctua is still a brand well worth consideration for high-performance at reasonable prices. There is, after all, a good reason why a lot of us here at eTeknix use Noctua inside our own PCs.

With the recent launch of the Noctua NH-L12 Ghost S1 Edition, however, if you’re currently looking at a high-performance solution in a low-profile package, then this design might just be perfect for you!

Noctua NH-L12 Ghost S1 Edition

Offering a slightly larger design than your ‘standard’ low-profile cooler, the Noctua NH-L12 Ghost S1 Edition was specifically created for the newly released Louqe Ghost S1 chassis. Don’t let that fool you into thinking this is only suitable for certain designs or builds though. Yes, it might be a low-profile cooler, but with it offering compatibility on practically every socket type around, there are (nearly) no limits to what you could use this on!

Features

Award-winning NH-L12 heatsink With more than 200 awards and recommendations from international hardware websites and magazines, the original NH-L12 was one of the most successful low-profile CPU coolers ever built. With its top 120mm fan removed, it also proved to be an ideal choice for low-noise setups in the Ghost S1 chassis.

Special edition for the Ghost S1 case Coming with a single 92mm fan, Noctua’s second-generation NT-H2 thermal compound as well as the latest SecuFirm2™ multi-socket mounting system, the NH-L12 Ghost S1 Edition has been customized to be an ideal companion for quiet high-end builds in Louqe’s award-winning Ghost S1 enclosure.

48mm RAM clearance While the large NH-L12 heatsink extends beyond the socket zone and will overhang the RAM slots in most configurations, there is plenty of space underneath, so it is compatible with RAM modules of up to 48mm height.

PWM support and Low-Noise Adaptors The NF-B9 92mm fan supplied with the NH-L12 Ghost S1 Edition supports PWM for convenient automatic speed control through the motherboard: Full performance under load, virtually silent at idle! In addition, maximum fan speed can be reduced from 1600 to 1300rpm using the supplied Low-Noise Adaptor for even quieter operation.

SecuFirm2™ multi-socket mounting system Noctua’s SecuFirm2™ mounting systems have become synonymous with quality, safety, and easy installation. Supporting Intel LGA115x (LGA1150, LGA1151, LGA1155, LGA1156), LGA1200 and LGA20xx (LGA2066, LGA2011-0, LGA2011-3), as well as AMD AM4, AM3(+), AM2(+), FM2(+) and FM1, the SecuFirm2™ mounting included with the NH-L12 Ghost S1 Edition is straightforward to install, provides perfect contact pressure and will stand the test of time even under heavy use.

Compatibility with past and future sockets Thanks to Noctua’s SecuFirm™ ecosystem, the NH-L12 can be made compatible with the older LGA1366 and LGA775 sockets using the optional NM-I3 mounting kit, which is provided free of charge. If technically possible, Noctua will also provide upgrade kits for future sockets, which makes the NH-L12 a safe long-term investment.

NT-H2 next-gen thermal compound For high-end builds in compact cases, every degree counts. This is why the NH-L12 Ghost S1 Edition includes a tube of Noctua’s next-generation NT-H2 compound that provides even better performance than the award-winning NT-H1, allowing you to achieve the best possible cooling results.

Soldered interface between heat pipes and fins With many heatsinks, the fins are press-fitted to the heat pipes. Due to the different thermal expansion coefficients of copper and aluminum, this fit can loosen over years of thermal cycling, which may lead to reduced performance. By contrast, the NH-L12’s fins are soldered to the heat pipes in order to guarantee a superior thermal interface that doesn’t deteriorate even after many years of usage.

6-year manufacturer’s warranty Noctua products are renowned for their impeccable quality and outstanding longevity. True to this legacy, the NH-L12 heatsink is built to last, and like all Noctua fans, the supplied NF-B9 unit features an MTTF rating of more than 150,000 hours. The entire package comes with a full 6-year manufacturer’s warranty.



Technical Information

For more in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page via the link here!

Socket Compatibility

What Does Noctua Have To Say?